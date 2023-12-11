TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansans can now cast their vote for the new license plate after many disliked the look of the first design.

Starting Monday, Kansans will be able to vote for their favorite plate among five designs on KSPlates.kansas.gov. Kansans have until Friday, Dec. 15, at 5 p.m. to cast their vote.

“I encourage Kansans to make their voices heard and am looking forward to announcing the winner next week.” Gov. Laura Kelly said.

The governor said she has had many Kansas residents send in their ideas for designs since the original draft was released.

The five options, while continuing to align with Kansas Tourism’s “To the Stars” branding, also incorporate previous public feedback. That includes a lighter blue on the original proposal, a State of Kansas outline, wheat and sunflowers.

A press release from the state said the designs must be clear and simple so law enforcement officers can easily read the license plate number.

“It is critical that Kansans be able to quickly identify a vehicle by its license plate, whether that be when reporting erratic driving behaviors, crashes, or Amber Alerts to law enforcement,” Kansas Highway Patrol Captain, Candice Breshears said.

“Every second counts in an emergency, which is why we appreciate that the backgrounds of these license plates do not interfere with the plate combinations.”

Voting on the preferred design is open to Kansans until Friday. You can cast as many votes as you wish.

Votes will be used to determine the level of support for a particular design; however, to assure production protocol compliance, small changes may be made to the winning design.

The selected plate will be announced on Monday, December 18, 2023.