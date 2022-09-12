KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voting is now underway for the People’s Choice contest in the 2022 Coolest Thing Made In Kansas competition.

Kansans have until Sept. 16 to vote for their favorite nominated products.

“The KMC is excited to get the voting started for this year’s People’s Choice tournament,” Kansas Manufacturing Council Executive Director Brandie McPherson said. “There are 60 Kansas-made products nominated this year but only the top 16 vote-getters will move on to the tournament.”

The Kansas Manufacturing Council launched the competition in 2020 to promote Kansas manufacturers and to highlight products developed and produced in Kansas and distributed across the U.S. and internationally.

Once in the tournament, the top 16 vote-getters will compete in head-to-head match-ups. The ones that receive the most votes in each match-up will advance to the next round, moving one step closer to winning the ultimate prize – being named the Coolest Thing Made in Kansas–People’s Choice.

New in 2022, KMC is also launching a Coolest Innovation award. A panel will review the entries, and the top four scoring products will be invited to present in person Oct. 12 at the Coolest Celebration Reception.

Winners for both categories will be announced during the Kansas Manufacturing Summit on Oct. 13 at the Kansas Star Casino and Event Center in Mulvane.

