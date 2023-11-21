OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The city of Overland Park passed an ordinance allowing people to raise chickens in their backyard.

At Monday’s city council meeting, seven voted in favor, while three council members said they didn’t want the backyard chicken ordinance to pass.

Wondering how to get started?

The first step is to head over to the OP city website and apply for a permit or acquire a permit at the City Hall’s Clerk counter. They cost $100 for the first year and $50 for each year it gets renewed.

All permits must submit a site plan that details three requirements:

Total square footage and location of the chicken enclosure and run.

Backyard and perimeter fencing (additional fencing will be required if the backyard is not fully enclosed).

Distance of the enclosure and run from the rear and side property lines.

Residents are encouraged to talk with their homeowner’s associations prior to applying for a permit.

To be approved, proving the chickens will get adequate care is a must. Sanitation matters and those interested must also be sure to not cause any health or safety issues. There also can’t be a bad smell or loud noises due to the chickens.

The number of chickens allowed depends on the size of the property.

This mapping tool can help determine the size of the lot.

If the lot size is under a half-acre, three chickens are allowed in the backyard. Between a half-acre and one full acre, six chickens can live on the premises.

One to three acres means a maximum of 12 chickens can be raised with a permit.

If the lot is over three acres, having as many chickens as one could want is allowed, even without a permit.

Restrictions include:

Chickens must be kept in the backyard and are not allowed in the front or side yard.

Coops must be placed within a specific distance from property lines and homes.

Coops must be placed within a specific distance from property lines and homes.

A fence must surround the well-ventilated chicken coop and must be approved by Animal Control

. Chickens must be kept in the coop when the resident is not present. Hens are allowed. Roosters are not allowed on a property less than three acres.

Other farm animals such as ducks, pigs, and goats are not allowed.

Click this link for the complete list of restrictions.