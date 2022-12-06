VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — The Valley Center school district is apologizing to Topeka High School over an incident some are calling racist.

It allegedly happened Saturday after Topeka High traveled to Valley Center High School for junior varsity and varsity basketball.

During at least one of the games, Topeka fans say that some Valley Center students and fans were calling out racist slurs, waving around a black baby doll, and shouting other insults. At least one person posted videos of a couple of incidents on Facebook.

“Our parents were saying, ‘Where is your administrator, why is nobody doing anything about this?'” Jo’Mhara Benning, a Topeka High School sophomore who posted two videos of the incident, said. “They were chanting names at our players from the student section, and we also heard…we were also called the N-word.”

Topeka High School boys basketball coach Geo Lyons says he’s never seen behavior like this in his career.

“Nobody, myself included, did anything to protect my kids, or my child for that matter,” Lyons said. “It was my son who was at the free throw line when the chant ‘he’s a [expletive]’ started; the N-word was used and thrown around, you know, our kids were told they were going to be hanged…I had a down locker room, I’m talking about tears were flowing in that locker room.”

KSN News reached out to Valley Center USD 262 about the accusations. Amy Pavlacka, the director of communications, said officials will not be available for an interview. But she did send us an apology message that USD 262 sent to Dr. Tiffany Anderson, Topeka’s school superintendent.

The message acknowledges inappropriate behavior was displayed and says the district is embarrassed by it. USD 262 says it is addressing the situation.

KSN News spoke to Larry Burks, president of the Wichita Branch NAACP. He said he is aware of the incident and is working on notifying the Kansas NAACP.

USD 262’s message to Topeka USD 501

“Topeka High School community: We are aware of the inappropriate language and behavior exhibited by some of our Valley Center High School students at the VCHS vs. Topeka High School basketball game this past Saturday. First, we are sorry. We are better than the conduct we exhibited on Saturday. We would never want anyone in our schools, especially visitors, to feel insulted, upset, or disgusted by our behavior. The behavior exhibited was not in alignment with the values or teachings our district strives to uphold. We are embarrassed by this display and will work diligently to keep it from recurring. Second, we wish to assure you the situation is being addressed by the administrative team at Valley Center High School. Additionally, the administration team and basketball coaching staff are meeting with students including the Student Council to learn from this situation. In addition, USD 262 Dr. Cory Gibson has talked with Topeka School District Superintendent, Dr. Tiffany Anderson offering his apology to her and your community personally. Finally, we will do better. Thank you for sharing your feelings about your treatment at our high school. Please know we have heard you and we share in your concerns. We will use this experience to learn, grow, and improve. Thank you.” Valley Center Public Schools, USD 262