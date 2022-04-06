WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Gusty wind is already stirring up dust and reducing visibility in western Kansas.

KSN viewer Nancy, shared photos with FOX4’s sister station in Wichita of the dust as she was driving through Oakley in Logan County Wednesday afternoon.

Dust in Oakley, April 6, 2022. (Courtesy Nancy)

Dust in Oakley, April 6, 2022. (Courtesy Nancy)

The high wind has caused a semi to roll over on eastbound Interstate 70, about 20 miles east of Goodland in western Thomas County. The semi came to a stop on the right side in the ditch. The 29-year-old driver from Kansas City wasn’t seriously injured.

The Kansas Department of Transportation warned drivers in high-profile vehicles to use caution when traveling as the wind could gust up to 50 to 60 mph.

The following driving tips are recommended when encountering a low-visibility dust storm or smoky conditions:

While driving through dust and smoke, make sure to have your headlights on.

Do not wait until poor visibility makes it difficult to pull off the roadway safely – do it as soon as possible. Completely exit the highway if you can.

Do not stop in a travel lane; look for a safe place to pull completely off the paved portion of the roadway. Turn off all vehicle lights, including your emergency flashers, while parked.

Stop the vehicle in a position ensuring it is a safe distance from the main roadway and away from other vehicles.

Set your emergency brake and take your foot off the brake pedal.

Stay in the vehicle with your seatbelt buckled and wait for the storm to pass.

Drivers of high-profile vehicles should be especially aware of changing weather conditions and travel at reduced speeds.

If you are involved in a crash on a Kansas highway and have a cellular phone dial *47 (*HP) for a highway patrol dispatcher or dial 911.

For up-to-date road closures and conditions, please call 511 in Kansas (1-866-511-KDOT (5368) outside the state), or check travel information online at www.kandrive.org.

Blowing Dust Advisories will remain in effect through 8PM CDT/7PM MDT. Winds gusting in excess of 60 MPH are contributing to dust being lofted into the air and reducing visibility. Please use caution while driving today. #kswx @KSNNews @KSNStormTrack3 https://t.co/9wwSkZYnPl pic.twitter.com/KBu3BUBGbR — Erika Paige (@ErikaPaigeWX) April 6, 2022