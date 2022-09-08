HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Aside from the strong lineup at this year’s Nex-Tech Grandstand, there are more exciting events happening at the 2022 Kansas State Fair.

The Kansas State Fair runs from Sept. 8-18 at the fairgrounds in Hutchinson. Organizers provide a full schedule of events for each day. Find them online here. If you’re not sure where to go once you’re on the fairgrounds, a full map is available online.

Organizers also announced several new features coming to the fair this year.

Free admission with grandstand event

Anyone who purchases a ticket to one of the many Grandstand events will receive free gate admission for the day of the event. You can even purchase your grandstand ticket the day of the event and still get free admission.

Here’s this year’s grandstand lineup:

The Demolition Derby does not include free gate admission as this event occurs on Dillons Dollar Day.

Dillons Dollar Day is exactly what it sounds like. On Monday, Sept. 12, gate admission is only $1 or, even better, free with a Dillons Plus Card!

Alcohol Walk-About

This year, fairgoers will be able to walk around the fairgrounds with alcoholic beverages, whether it’s at the attractions, in the food court, or at entertainment events.

Alcoholic beverages must be in a clear plastic cup and remain on the fairgrounds.

Upgrades

Fair organizers have made big upgrades at the Expo Center and Lake Talbott Stage, and they’re encouraging guests to check out what’s new.

The Kansas State Fair has also added new LED screens around the fairgrounds that will highlight special events, attractions and entertainment.

New Deals

A new ticket discount this year, on Thursday, Sept. 15, the Kansas State Fair is honoring seniors. Tickets for anyone 55 and older are only $2. Guests can also enjoy bingo at Dillon Hall from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. This event is sponsored by the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services.

Then on Sept. 16, celebrate Red Friday with the Kansas Lottery. Gate admission is $2 for PlayOn members who show their app at the gate.

