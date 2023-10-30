KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansans who are behind on their utility payments will not have to worry about disconnection during the winter months as they make arrangements with their utility providers.

From November 1 to March 31, the “Cold Weather Rule” will be in effect. While the Cold Weather Rule is in effect, utility companies cannot disconnect a customer’s service when temperatures are predicted to drop below 35 degrees within a 48-hour period.

This only applies to residential customers.

The Kansas Corporation Commission implemented the rule in 1983. The Cold Weather Rule also requires utility companies to offer a 12-month payment plan to let consumers maintain or re-establish utility service.

With that being said, it is crucial that customers contact their utility company to make repayment arrangements.

To see if your utility company is under KCC’s jurisdiction, click here.

More information about the Cold Weather Rule is available on KCC’s website.