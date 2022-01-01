Winter storm leads to several crashes on Kansas highways

(KSNT) – Snowy and icy road conditions led to several crashes for Kansas motorists over the New Years’ weekend.

The following crashes were reported by the Kansas Highway Patrol via Facebook and crash logs for Jan. 1, 2022.

At 8:14 a.m. on I-70 near mile marker 188.4 in Shawnee County an Acura was traveling down the highway at a high rate of speed. The car spun clockwise and ended up striking the guardrail twice as it spun on the road. The 21-year-old male driver was unharmed but a 20-year-old female occupant was listed as having minor injuries. Both the driver and the other occupant were wearing seat belts.

At 6:00 a.m. on I-135 in Sedgwick County a Cadillac SRX was traveling southbound on the I-135 ramp to eastbound Kellogg when it slid due to icy road conditions and hit a wall. The driver of the Cadillac, a 35-year-old female, was taken to the Wesley-Woodlawn hospital with minor injuries. The crash log doesn’t indicate if she was wearing a seat belt or not.

At 1:55 p.m. on I-435 at mile marker 15.4 in Wyandotte County a Chrysler Town & Country was traveling down the road when it rear-ended a KDOT snow plow truck at a high rate of speed. The snow plow had its warning lights on as it was treating the road and it is unknown why the Chrysler rear-ended it. The driver of the Chrysler, Ernesto Lopez, 20, of Platte City, Missouri, died The driver of the snow plow, a 59-year-old male, suffered minor injuries. Lopez was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

At 11:30 a.m. on US Route 75 near milepost 147.7 in Shawnee County a Titan Nissan was traveling southbound when it hit a patch of ice and lost control. The Nissan struck a guard rail and rotated northbound in the southbound lanes against a bridge barrier wall. The driver of the Nissan, a 38-year-old male, was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with a complaint of pain. He was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

At 10:50 a.m. on US highway 36 at mile marker 370 a Chevy Impala was traveling westbound when it left the roadway to the north and spun backwards before striking several fence posts. The Chevy then went over a cement culvert and came to a rest on its wheels facing southeast. The driver of the car, a 20-year-old female, was taken to Amberwell Hospital with a complaint of pain. She was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

At 9:45 a.m. on I-135 near the Salina/McPherson County line a vehicle rear-ended a KDOT snow plow truck. The vehicle suffered a large amount of damage and its driver was transported by EMS with non-life threatening injuries. The snow plow driver was unharmed.

At 5:00 p.m. on I-35 in Johnson County a Nissan Sentra was traveling northbound when it lost control and hit an emergency vehicle that was directing cars and was parked in the right lane of traffic. The driver of the Nissan, a 25-year-old male was taken to the Overland Park Regional Hospital with minor injuries. He was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.