KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Road crews in Wyandotte County are abruptly closing the Kansas Avenue Bridge by the state line until further notice.

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, Public Works Department said the bridge will close at 3 p.m. Friday. It’s not clear when the bridge will reopen.

The UG said after a weeklong inspection, the recommendation came to close the Kansas Avenue Bridge. The county did not provide any further information on the bridge’s problems. FOX4 has reached to get more information.

The Kansas Avenue Bridge will be shut down from River Park Drive on the KCK side to American Royal Drive on the KCMO side in both directions.

The county is working on posting detour routes for drivers to get around the closure.

The UG said the bridge inspection report will be finalized and verified in the next few weeks.

