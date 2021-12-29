Wyandotte County Administrator Doug Bach to retire in January

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas announced that County Administrator Doug Bach will be retiring next month.

Bach has served as county administrator since March 2014. Before that, he served as deputy county administrator from 2003-2014 and in several other leadership roles across multiple departments, including the finance, community development and police departments, among others.

“I am honored to have served with the many hardworking, talented individuals across the Unified Government,” Bach said. “Together, we have tackled many challenges and are now well-positioned to rebound from this pandemic stronger than ever.”

He’ll retire on Jan. 6, 2022.