Wyandotte County may expand its historical district in downtown KCK. (Photo by Adam Vogler/Kansas City Business Journal)

Wyandotte County may expand its historical district in downtown KCK, resulting in a tenfold increase in the number of buildings potentially eligible for tax credits after a rehabilitation.

In 2020, the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas, received a Heritage Trust Fund grant to develop a new historic district at the southeast corner of Minnesota Avenue and Seventh Street.

Today, only 11 properties are eligible for benefits, according to documents filed with the UG.

If approved by the National Parks Service, the expansion would stretch west to 10th Street, north to Nebraska Boulevard and south to Tauromee Avenue. The bigger area would include 121 properties.

Within the new boundaries, 65 properties immediately would qualify for a state income tax credit equal to 25% of rehabilitation expenses and a federal income tax credit equal to 20% of rehabilitation expenses.

