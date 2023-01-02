UPDATE: This story has been updated with more information from KCK police about the investigation.

——

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies has died while off duty.

Deputy Sonny Johnson died Sunday. The sheriff’s office did not release information about his cause of death.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is handling an investigation into Johnson’s death, the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

A KCK police spokesperson said Johnson was found dead in his home unattended. An autopsy will reveal the cause of death. However, investigators do not believe foul play was involved at this time.

“We ask for our communities’ thoughts and prayers for our loss,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.