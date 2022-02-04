KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A coalition of Kansans say they will continue to fight attempts to divide Wyandotte County through a congressional redistricting map approved by Republican lawmakers.

Clergy and citizen groups said the map Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed would have split Wyandotte County into two congressional districts along Interstate 70.

The Voter Rights Network of Wyandotte County claims nearly half of the Black population and one-third of Hispanics would be moved out of U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids’ 3rd congressional district under the boundaries lawmakers approved.

Ad Astra 2 map

Opponents said splitting the county into different congressional districts would make it harder for Democrats to win.

“You don’t have to be a legislator to understand that 50% of the Black population is being moved out of the 3rd district and 33% of Hispanics,” said Clarence Brown, president of United Auto Workers Local 31, which is based in Wyandotte County.

“Make me understand where the balance is in that. There’s no balance in that. That’s a flim-flam, and you are trying to dupe the community with it.”

The coalition said the legislature never fully considered an alternative map proposed by the League of Women Voters.

Supporters of the so-called Bluestem map said it keeps Wyandotte and most of Johnson County together in one district and more fairly represents communities with common interests.

But Republicans dominate the Kansas Legislature, and they’ll likely have enough votes to override Kelly’s veto. If that happens, this dispute could be headed for the courts.

