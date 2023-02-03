Kansas City, Kansas, will add its first luxury apartment product just a five-minute drive from the University of Kansas Medical Center.

Last week, the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas, unanimously approved a zoning change from a limited business and single-family district to a planned high-rise apartment district for the Woodside Rosedale apartment project at 4601 Rainbow Blvd.

Developers Block Real Estate Services LLC and Tanner & White Properties Inc. reduced the unit count to 149 from 171 and cut the height of the building by one level from what was proposed in May. The building now will stand seven stories along Rainbow and stair step down to five along 46th Avenue.

The approved plan will include a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom options ranging from 500 to 1,400 square feet, each with a private balcony or patio. The apartments will include walkups along 46th Street with staircases to a small porch and a front door, resembling a townhome look.

Blair Tanner, president and founding partner of Tanner & White, didn’t disclose a total number of parking spaces that will be available, but each bedroom will have one dedicated space and one guest space.

Read more in the Kansas City Business Journal.