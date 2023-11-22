OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Police Department is investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon that left a young boy injured.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 3:40 p.m. near W. 81st Street and Perry Street.

When officers arrived on scene they found a male juvenile who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation into the incident revealed the victim was threatened with a firearm by another male juvenile and was subsequently shot by the suspect.

The suspect was identified and located and has been taken into custody.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at (913) 895-6300.