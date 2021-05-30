Kansas nonprofits prepare for more evictions after state moratorium is lifted

WICHITA, Kan. — Legislative leaders voted Friday to strike down Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s executive order banning certain evictions. Meanwhile, thousands of Kansans could be left with nowhere to go.

The United Way of the Plains in Wichita say they have already been receiving calls from people asking for help.

Director of Direct Services, Mark Stump, said some Kansans say they are already feeling pressure from landlords. With the first of the month around the corner, they expect the number of evictions will rise significantly.

“There will probably be some final notices go out with unfortunately with some of those bills,” he said.

With the state’s suspension on evictions and foreclosures revoked, Kansas non-profits are preparing for a surge in calls regarding rental assistance.

“This is simply going to open that door for for landlords to start pursuing this a little bit harder,” Stump said.

Wichita’s Center of Hope’s Executive Director George Dinkel says evictions have already been happening,

“This person’s got an eviction notice has already been filed, I called the landlord two times can’t get him to call me back,” he said as he went through requests.

Dinkel said their office has been swamped with requests for assistance, “Our phones are just been ringing off the hook pretty much continuously, and they’re back to that status right now — we’re just unbelievably busy.”

The federal and state moratorium hasn’t stopped all evictions but with the state’s protections removed, both non-profits expect the number of families in need to rise.

“This isn’t about I just don’t want to pay my rent, this is about I need that financial help,” Stump said. “I have lost my job, I’ve lost income for five or six, seven months.”

“Right now there are a lot of very serious situations and there’s no easy answers to get out of it,” Dinkel said. “You know there’s help to provide assistance and help as much as we can.”

You can call the United Way’s 211 hot line for help 24/7. There are also still some eviction protections in place through the CDC.

