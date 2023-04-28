LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A Leavenworth jail employee is recovering after being injured when a suspect tried to escape custody.

Sarah Cape, 33, of Lansing, Kansas, was arrested on drug charges at a Leavenworth County motel last month.

According to court documents jail employees moved Cape from the Leavenworth County Justice Center when she tried to escape.

A jail employee ran after her and fell. As the officer fell, she hit her hand on a trashcan, injuring herself. Other officers took Cape into custody before she escaped the building.

Cape entered no contest pleas to drug charges and trying to escape from custody.