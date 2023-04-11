TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas has officially raised the minimum age to purchase or possess tobacco products to 21-years-old.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed HB 2269 on Tuesday. The bill amends the Kansas Cigarette and Tobacco Products Act to raise the minimum age to 21-years-old for the sale, purchase or possession of cigarettes and other tobacco products.

The legislation passed Senate 28-11 last month, after passing the House 68-53. Those that opposed the bill stated that while they do not support tobacco use, they believe that the state should “treat 18-year-olds and above as adults.”

“Today, I choose to treat 18-year-olds and above as adults… Adults who can vote and join the military… Adults who, I strongly encourage not to use tobacco, but who may make that choice.”

REP. HUMPHRIES, BARTH, WASINGER, SUTTON, TIM JOHNSON, ESTES, HOFFMAN Rep. Susan Humphries, Carrie Barth, Barb Wasinger, William Sutton, Tim Johnson, Ron Estes and Kyle Hoffman joint statement.

While some lawmakers have been split on the issue, others argued that it would help bring all vendors in the state into compliance with federal law.

During floor debates, Rep. John Eplee, a Republican from Atchison, said that while some retailers in the state have moved toward federal compliance, others have not. Eplee said it makes federal law harder to enforce.

“Most vendors have already complied with this, but are not required to, and it makes enforcement ‘herky jerky’ in our state,” Eplee said. “Forty-six other states have already fallen into compliance… we’re just asking Kansas to do the same thing.”