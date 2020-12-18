Kansas officials, attorney have different timeline for chase before deputy runs over KCK man

Editor’s note: Some footage included in the video above could be considered graphic to some viewers.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — New details from Kansas officials and a Kansas City, Kansas man’s attorney paint conflicting pictures about the night the man was run over by a deputy.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that 35-year-old Lionel Womack led authorities on a multi-county pursuit and reached speeds over 140 mph.

The pursuit ended with Womack on the ground in a field. Deputies then approach with weapons drawn. You can see the graphic final seconds of the incident in the video player above.

Thus far, Womack’s attorneys have only released 13 seconds’ worth of video from the night of Aug.15. It appears to show a patrol truck swerving into a shirtless Womack. FOX4 has requested full dash camera footage from multiple law enforcement agencies involved.

In a statement released on Thursday, Womack explained that: “When the first officer turned his lights on, I pulled over and complied, exactly as you’re supposed to. But when three additional vehicles pulled up quickly and started to surround my car, I freaked out. That’s when I took off.”

But the Kansas Highway Patrol has a different timeline.

A spokesperson for KHP said a trooper in Reno County clocked Womack driving at speeds exceeding 140 mph. The pursuit was called off and picked up again by a Pratt County sheriff’s deputy about 20 minutes later.

The pursuit went through a few counties and ended in a Kiowa County field.

But Mike Kuckelman, Womack’s attorney in a new civil rights case, said Friday that Womack was not the driver KHP saw in Reno County. Womack told him that authorities mistook his Dodge Charger for a different suspect’s vehicle.

Kuckelman said even if they assumed Womack was driving erratically, his client’s constitutional rights were violated.

“Even if they attack his character and reputation and make him out to be who he is not, we still have to ask the fundamental question: ‘Does that give them the right to chase him down with a pickup truck and drive over him?’ No. Absolutely not,” Kuckelman said.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department — where Womack previously worked as a detective, according to a Thursday press release — said the only thing they can release about Womack’s employment was that it ended as of Aug. 11, 2020. That date is four days before the deputy ran him over in Kiowa County.