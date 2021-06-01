Kansas pastor, 10-year-old daughter among 3 killed in I-135 crash near Salina

SALINA, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol says three people died — including a central Kansas pastor and his 10-year-old daughter — in a head-on crash on Interstate 135 near Salina.

The patrol stated that the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday about 8 miles south of Salina.

Investigators said a northbound pickup truck driven by 24-year-old Christopher Giroux, of Salina, crossed the interstate median into southbound lanes and collided with another pickup truck.

Giroux was killed, as was the other driver, 39-year-old Phillip Hett, and his daughter, 10-year-old Abigail Hett.

Phillip Hett’s 13-year-old daughter also was in his truck and was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries.

Bethany Village, the Lindsborg nursing home where Hett ministered, posted a statement on the loss of their pastor.

“Phil was truly a wonderful man and a servant of our Lord. I hope we can all honor him by supporting one another as he supported us through our hardest times,” part of the statement said.