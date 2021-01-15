Kansas plans to renew federal extended unemployment benefits in days or weeks

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Labor announced Friday it will start doling out money Congress passed late last year to extend unemployment assistance.

But they didn’t provide an exact time frame for people who have been waiting and watching the federal money get distributed in other states.

“We are working to implement these programs now,” the department said. “We expect to see these programs in place in the coming days and weeks.”

It’s just one more problem with the unemployment system that has many Kansans frustrated.

“I think it’s ridiculous we have to wait this long. So many people have gone without. They have bills that have not been paid,” Dalisa Mitchell said.

She’s tried to get answers from the state agency responsible for paying out an extra $300-a-week federal unemployment benefit as part of the coronavirus rescue aid package.

“They open at 8 o’clock. I start calling at 7:58, 7:59, 8:00 o’clock and they are like, ‘The call queue is full. You have to call back later.’ And I’m like, how you can literally call all day and you don’t get anybody at all,” Mitchell said.

The Kansas Department of Labor posted Wednesday it was seeing a high call volume and then later reported its system was down. Questions to the governor that same day didn’t give people waiting much confidence.

“You know, I honestly can’t give you a clear answer on that because I have not talked with Labor this week,” Gov. Laura Kelly said when asked about the reason for the delay.

On Friday, the Kansas Department of Labor posted a chart showing how long and how much people can be paid for claims from Jan. 2 through March 13.

The post said it had received guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor regarding the Continued Assistance Act program extensions. The chart mirrored the details the USDOL released on the program Dec. 30, shortly after extended unemployment benefits expired in Kansas.

“It’s basically saying within days and weeks we’ll be getting paid, but we don’t when that is. We’ve got bills to be paid, but we can’t say, ‘I can pay on this date,’ because we don’t even know when we are getting paid,” Mitchell said.

This week, Kansas topped a list of new unemployment claims compared to last year by a whopping number. Kansas saw almost a 3000% increase, according to WalletHub, more than 3 times the next highest state.