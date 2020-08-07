Kansas police investigate dynamite call, turns out to be ‘suspicious beef stick’

GREENSBURG, Kan. — Police in rural Kansas were no doubt surprised to get a call about a stick of dynamite sitting in a parking lot. They were probably more surprised when the dynamite turned out to be a beef snack.

Three responding agencies — the Greensburg Police Department, the Greensburg Fire Department and the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office — responded on Aug. 5 at 4:46 p.m. on a dynamite report, according to the GPD. The caller stated that the dynamite was attached to the dash of a vehicle parked in front of a business.

Responding units arrived and secured the scene. However, they soon realized that the object was not dynamite. It was a stick of beef, still in its wrapper.

“There were no explosives in the vehicle and there were not any threats to the public,” the GPD stated on Facebook. “The vehicle owner removed the suspicious beef stick from the dash.”

Greensburg is located 125 miles west of Wichita.

