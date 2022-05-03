LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas suspended a Kansas priest accused of sexually abusing a child.

The archdiocese said it pulled Father Michael Scully from having contact with the public when it learned of the alleged abuse, pending the results of an investigation and an internal review.

His suspension was announced last week in the Kansas City Kansas archdiocesan publication, The Leaven.

The archdiocese notified law enforcement of the report and is providing support to the alleged victim.

Father Scully denies the allegation and is cooperating fully, according to the diocese.

The accusation comes from Scully’s time outside of the Archdiocese.

Scully has served as a high school administrator, youth pastor and priest at St. John the Evangelist Parish in Lawrence, Holy Family Parish in Eudora, and Haskell Indian Nations University Catholic Campus Center in Lawrence.

He also served the Salina, Kansas, diocese, working at St. Joseph’s parish and headed Thomas More Prep-Marian High School, in Hays, Kansas.

The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas said it takes all allegations of misconduct by church personnel seriously. It asks anyone with knowledge about any misconduct by any church volunteer, employee, or clergy member to contact local authorities and then make a report through the archdiocese confidential report line at (913) 647-3051 or online at archkck.org/reportabuse.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.