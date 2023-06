KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas prosecutor’s error leads to the Kansas Court of Appeals overturning two child rape convictions and the double-life sentence.

Josue Arita went to prison for raping two kids in 2019. But the Wyandotte County District Attorney cited laws different from the alleged crimes in the court paperwork.

On the appeal, the court determined the evidence didn’t support the conviction based on the paperwork used.

Wyandotte County had called the issue “harmless typographical errors.”