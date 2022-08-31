OSAWATOMIE, Kan. — A patient and an employee at Osawatomie State Hospital who are suspected of having a sexual relationship each face charges from the Miami County Attorney’s Office after leaving the psychiatric facility together earlier this week.

Salvador Reyes III, 18, is charged with aggravated escape from custody while being held for a felony, and conspiracy aggravated escape from custody while being held for a felony.

Jamey Anderson, 20, who worked at the hospital, has been charged with unlawful sexual relations with a Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services patient, and aiding escape, assisting another in custody.

The hospital notified the Osawatomie Police Department that Reyes and Anderson were missing around 5:30 Monday morning.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said video showed Anderson and Reyes leaving the hospital in her Toyota Rav 4.

After several reported sightings from the public, officers located Reyes and Anderson in a tree line east of the dam, on the south side of Hillsdale State Lake.

No court dates have been set for either Reyes or Anderson.

