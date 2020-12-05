Kansas putting vaccine priority on meatpacking, grocery store workers

TOPEKA, Kan. — Gov. Laura Kelly says Kansas considers meatpacking plant workers and grocery store employees essential workers, putting them just behind health care workers and nursing home residents for coronavirus vaccines.

The Democratic governor also Friday that said members of the Republican-controlled Legislature won’t get any special treatment.

Kelly said Kansas’ vaccine plan calls for the first shots to go to front-line health care workers with a high risk of coronavirus exposure, including workers in nursing homes, as well as nursing home residents. She said the second phase will focus on vaccinating essential workers, including first responders but also grocery store and meatpacking plant workers.

Meatpacking plants in the state have been hit hard with coronavirus outbreaks. Information on COVID-19 clusters, provided by the Kansas Department of Health, showed plants have been significant sites of infectious disease.

In September, 2,159 cases in meat plants alone led to 76 hospitalizations and 12 deaths.