Kansas releases interactive map to help people find COVID-19 vaccines

FILE – In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker was injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Providence, R.I. Some hospitals around the U.S. are facing complaints about favoritism and line-jumping after their board members and donors received COVID-19 vaccinations or offers for the prized inoculations. In Rhode Island, Attorney General Peter Neronha opened an inquiry after reports that two hospital systems offered their board members vaccinations. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

Kansas released an interactive map to help people who want a COVID-19 vaccine find one.

The idea is that a person will be able to select a convenient place on the map. The map then zooms in and provides details about the vaccinators in that area. The information includes the address of the vaccinator, website if there is one, and if an appointment is necessary to get a vaccine at the location.

There are also symbols on the map. Blue circles indicate a site that received doses that will be given as first doses to people. Yellow diamonds show that the site did not receive first doses that week. Grey dots are the dozens of sites that haven’t shared information about vaccines with the state.

The ‘find my vaccine’ map can be found on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s website.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the biggest issue is that there isn’t enough supply for everyone who wants to be vaccinated.

Right now the state is vaccinating people in Phases 1 and 2.

Kansas Phase 1 includes:

Staff in long-term care facilities

Workers in direct contact with patients, e.g., Medical Doctors (MD); Doctors of Osteopathy (DO); Doctors of Podiatric medicine (DPM); nurses; Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT); clinical students and trainees — does not include first responders and dispatch who are prioritized in Phase 2.

Diagnostic labs, phlebotomists, pandemic health workers (e.g., individuals performing COVID tests)

Mental healthcare providers, pharmacy staff, non-medical staff –- if exposed to patients or infectious materials

Healthcare-associated contractors, including food, waste management, etc.

Dentists, physical therapists, professionals performing elective procedures

Home care workers, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) designated caretakers

Morticians, forensic and funeral service workers

Staff in Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC); community health centers (CHC); safety-net/ free clinics; faith-based outreach clinics — inclusive of state-funded clinics

Home health aides, nursing assistants

Veterinarians

Kansas Phase 2 includes:

People age 65+

Firefighters; police officers; first responders; emergency dispatchers; correction officers

Grocery store workers and food services

K-12 and childcare workers, including teachers, custodians, drivers and other staff

Food processing, including meat processing plants

Large-scale aviation manufacturing plants

Transportation workers

Workers in the following industries, if they regularly need to be in high-risk settings to perform their duties: Retail, warehouses and sales outlets Agriculture Supply of critical services or materials for the COVID response (e.g. personal protective equipment (PPE)) The U.S. Postal Service Department of Motor Vehicles



Congregate settings include but are not limited to the following:

Homeless shelters and other homeless housing settings and dwelling places

Congregate childcare institutions, adult and child protective services

Emergency shelters or safe houses for victims of domestic violence

Corrections facilities, including jails and juvenile justice facilities

Behavioral Health institutions (including mental health institutions) and residential treatment centers

Adult care homes, residents and staff in home plus facilities not covered in Phase 1

Senior living homes

Home care givers (paid or unpaid), personal care aides

Appointments are needed for all locations across the state, unless you are told differently.

If you have questions about your eligibility, contact your local public health department or call KDHE at 866-534-3463 or email. For additional information on the timelines and phases, refer to the Vaccine Prioritization Plan.