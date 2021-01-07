Kansas Rep. Jake LaTurner tests positive for COVID-19 after voting on House floor

WASHINGTON — Rep. Jake LaTurner’s (R – Kansas) team announced Thursday morning that he received a positive test for COVID-19 late on Wednesday.

Congressman LaTurner took the test as part of Washington DC’s travel guidelines that requires visitors be tested. He is not experiencing any symptoms at this time. — Rep. Jake LaTurner (@RepLaTurner) January 7, 2021

A follow up tweet said, “Congressman LaTurner is following the advice of the House physician and CDC guidelines and, therefore, does not plan to return to the House floor for votes until he is cleared to do so.”

The announcement came after congress convened to certify the votes of the Electoral College and LaTurner voted to object to the results. The vote was then interrupted by an insurrection by violent President Trump supporters on the U.S. Capitol.

LaTurner was elected to the House of Representatives in 2020 replacing Rep. Pat Roberts (R – Kansas) who announced his retirement the year before.

He previously served as the Kansas State Treasurer since being appointed in 2017.