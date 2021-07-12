Kansas Rep. Mark Samsel makes second appearance in court after battery charges filed, trial continued to August

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kansas Rep. Mark Samsel pled not guilty in May on all counts at his first hearing, after being charged with three counts of misdemeanor battery against a high school student.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Rep. Mark Samsel appeared in court Monday morning after being charged with three counts of misdemeanor battery against a high school student in late April.

Samsel’s attorney, Christopher Scott, asked and was granted a continuance until 11:30 a.m. Aug 16.

This was Samsel’s second appearance in Franklin County District Court after a mental health evaluation was ordered by the court.

The ordered mental health evaluation had not been completed.

County Attorney Brandon Jones asked Judge Kevin Kimball that Samsel provide the court a copy of the report under seal.

Samsel appeared before Magistrate Judge Kevin Kimball.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Samsel for a misdemeanor battery involving a student in the Wellsville School District. Samsel was working as a substitute teacher at the time.

Samsel was arrested for misdemeanor battery involving a student. He has since been released on bond. Investigators said Samsel was working as a substitute teacher in the Wellsville School District at the time.

The Kansas representative entered a not guilty plea on May 19.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest

More News