Kansas resident buys Show Me Cash ticket worth $161,500 at Kansas City Price Chopper

Kansas City, MO. — The Kansas City Price Chopper located at 1030 W. 103rd St. sold a Show Me Cash lottery ticket worth $161,500.

The ticket was one of two drawn on Aug. 31 that matched all five numbers drawn. The total jackpot prize was $323,000, leaving each winner with half the amount.

The winning numbers for the two tickets were 13, 19, 22, 34, and 38.

A Kansas resident claimed the prize on Sept. 27 at the lottery’s regional office in Jefferson City, Missouri.

The other winning ticket was bought at a Casey’s General Store on 163rd Street in Belton, Missouri.

Each retailer will receive a $250 bonus for selling the winning tickets.

The Show Me Cash drawings take place at 8:59 p.m. every day, with jackpots starting at $50,000 and continuing to grow until it’s been won. The Oct. 1 Show Me Jackpot is at $193,000.

In fiscal year 2021, players in Jackson County won more than $92.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes.

More than $22.4 million went towards education programs in the country, and those who sold the tickets received more than $9.3 million in commissions and bonuses.