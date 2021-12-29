Kansas road crews monitor winter storm potential as department faces staffing shortages

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas road crews are monitoring possible winter weather ahead of a busy travel weekend.

Tom Hein, Kansas Department of Transportation’s public affairs manager, says you will probably see more pretreatment on highways, especially statewide.

“Right now, we’re just monitoring the situations and seeing how the forecast changed through the week and how it’s going to hit the state.”

Hein adds that KDOT is still recruiting staff and says the department is shorthanded. He says it could be a challenge if a winter storm continues for days.

“If they hit statewide or they hit a large area where we can’t transfer crews from one area to another, that will be a challenge for us,” Hein added. “A short storm, we can probably get through it, and we will. We might take a little bit more time to get those roads cleared, and that’s just part of being short-staffed.”

KDOT crews will continue to monitor the forecast put out teams around the clock if winter weather hits. To track Kansas road conditions, click here.

“Well, I’d say if the storm does hit this weekend, I would certainly advise people to reconsider any travel. It will take us longer to clear highways if the snow comes. And as always, we tell people, if you’re going to go out, be prepared for it. Have that kit in your car, and please buckle up,” Hein said.

Hein also added that crews continue to repair Dec. 15 wind storm damage to road signs across the state.

If you would like to apply to be a plow driver, click here. It is a year-round position and requires a CDL license.