TOPEKA (KSNT) – A bill in the Kansas Legislature focusing on immigration laws is moving forward.

The Kansas House recommended House Bill 2717 be passed Tuesday evening.

The bill was first introduced on Feb. 22 at the request of Attorney General Derek Schmidt in reaction to Wyandotte County passing the ‘Safe and Welcoming’ ordinance on Feb. 10. Wyandotte County’s ordinance would make it illegal for the Unified Government to collect immigration data unless required by state or federal law and would issue municipal ID cards to those who were recently in prison, homeless or undocumented.

Some lawmakers spoke out against the plan when it was brought to the House floor.

Rep. Pam Curtis, D-Kansas City, like other lawmakers, pointed to the federal government for lack of action on immigration reform.

“That leaves municipalities, like KCK with large immigrant communities to deal with this as best they can,” Curtis said.

Curtis also expressed concerns for people with “mixed status.” In hearings, people testifying against the bill explained that many worry about interactions with law enforcement or going about their daily routine. Curtis said many people take the ability to have an ID for granted, arguing that without identification it’s hard for people to access services.

“From borrowing books… to enrolling their child in school… to renting an apartment or a home,” Curtis said.

HB2717 would make any municipal identification card used in lieu of state ID to be invalid including for voter ID purposes. Both the ordinance and the legislation to undo it have sparked discussion across the state regarding immigration laws and has raised concerns for many immigrants living in Kansas. Other lawmakers argued that the government shouldn’t interfere with the state’s long-held standard of “local control.”

“We’re here today considering a bill demanding that our cities and counties enforce the laws of the tyrannical and out of control federal government,” said Rep. Dennis Highberger, D-Lawrence.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt, spoke about the bill at the Kansas GOP convention this month, voicing his concerns over the ordinance.

“That instructs their police officers not to cooperate and communicate with federal enforcement authorities and says they’re going to start issuing local governmental IDs,” Schmidt said. “That’s a problem and it ought to be unlawful.”

To read HB 2717 in full, go here.