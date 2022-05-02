LAWRENCE, Kan. — Virtual learning is back, but with a twist this time around.

This upcoming fall, The University of Kansas School of Nursing will launch courses on metaversity campuses designed as exact replicas of their physical campus.

Students and staff will be given a Meta Quest headset and controller to work the metaversity.

“We’ll actually have a lab that’s the exact same as the building that we’re in right now,” Clinical Assistant Professor, KU School of Nursing, Kesa Herlihy said.

It’s a partnership with VictoryXR and Mets.

Ten universities in the U.S. are a part of this program.

Through Meta Immersive Learning, Meta is investing $150 million to help develop the next generation of metaverse creators, fund high quality immersive experiences that transform the way we learn and increase access to learning through technology.

VictoryXR is one recipient of the funding.

“A nurse can be working out in the field in the hospital or a doctor’s office, but then can still take a class with other students and learn how to turn a patient or change a band-aid,” Steve Grubbs, VictoryXR CEO said.

VictoryXR created the metaversities awhile back, but said it became more prominent during the pandemic.

Each school will have a digital replica of its classroom and lab.

“In each of the patient’s room we can have multiple different patients,” Herlihy said. “So, like I said, if it’s a day and we’re focusing on cardiac abnormalities we can actually go in and listen, look and feel.”

On top of the metaversities being more convenient, staff at the university said this will open the door for more admissions.

“At a time where we need nurses more than ever, we’re turning away people who want to be nurses,” Associate Dean, Academic Affairs, KU School of Nursing, Cynthia S. Teel said. “The main reasons are lack of faculty, lack of clinical sights, lack of clinical faculty.”

Fifty free headsets will be given to the school.

It said this fall is a trial run.

