WICHITA, Kan. — Authorities say searchers looking for a 20-month-old girl missing since March 11 found her remains Saturday in the Little Walnut River.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the girl was a passenger in her father’s truck when he ran from the Leon Police Department.

Christopher Johnson was allegedly drinking when he took off from police and crashed into the Little Walnut River near Leon, Kansas. Johnson died after being pinned in the truck that landed on its top.