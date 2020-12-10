Kansas seeks 100,000 more weekly COVID-19 tests with easier, more accessible and free testing

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The state of Kansas is a partner in creating a website that started offering free COVID-19 tests Thursday, December 10.

Organizers believe making testing more convenient and available will help cap coronavirus surges. Testing at four locations on the Kansas side of the metro use saliva, instead of sticking a swab up the nose. It’s free for all Kansans.

The state prefers people to schedule and register in advance by going to the website, GoGetTested.com, but walking up or driving through without an appointment also are options.

Those seeking tests should not eat or drink anything a half hour before giving a saliva sample and the test administrator promises results in as quickly as 48 hours.

Even though this is a saliva test, it does go to a lab using the more reliable PCR molecular analysis.

“We started it by doing nasopharyngeal swabs,” Ahmad Gaber, CEO of the overseeing company WellHealth, said. “People don’t like them. We went to an oral swab that goes into the throat. Again, people don’t like them as much. But the labs across the country have made a tremendous amount of breakthroughs over the past couple of months to the point where we can collect a saliva sample that is just as accurate as a nasopharyngeal swab. It’s easier to collect and folks don’t hate it as much.”

Free testing at four sites will continue Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., paid for by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The goal is to collect 100,000 tests a week across the Sunflower State.

Testing locations on the Kansas side of the metro area include:

Shawnee Mission North High School in Overland Park, Kan.

Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, Kan.

Pierson Community Center in Kansas City, Kan.

Johnson County Community College in Overland Park, Kan.

Gaber would not disclose how much the state is paying for the additional testing. He says widespread, easy and accessible testing will help limit virus surges, by enabling more people to have the information they need to do what’s best for them and their families.

