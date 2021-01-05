Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran to ‘strictly adhere’ to Constitution, will vote to certify President-elect Biden

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., speaks during a news conference after the Senate voted to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Washington. Barrett was confirmed by the Senate as the 115th justice to the Supreme Court. (Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP)

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Senator Jerry Moran has announced that he will not reject the Electoral College results and will vote to certify President-elect Joe Biden as the winner.

His decision comes days after Missouri Senator Josh Hawley became the first U.S. senator to announce that he would object the results in efforts to overturn the election in support of President Trump.

Since then, several other GOP senators followed suit, including Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

Moran said President Trump had every right to challenge the election, but “in every instance the judgements were clear” and the there was not enough evidence to warrant overturning the election.

“I am a conservative Republican,” Moran said in a statement. “Therefore, I must strictly adhere to the United States Constitution.”

Moran said that supporting the “legal processes established in the Constitution by those who founded this exceptional American Republic” is important to maintain American values.

“Voting to object the electoral process without a constitutional basis to do so may be expedient and lead to short-term political benefits for some,” Moran said. “But would risk undermining our democracy – which is built upon rule of law and separation of powers.”

With his statement, Moran becomes the only Republican lawmaker from Kansas to go against the objection. Representatives, Jake LaTurner, Tracey Mann and Ron Estes and Senator Roger Marshall have all stated that they would reject the results.

Moran is seeking election to his third term in 2022.