Kansas Sen. Marshall claims abandoning two dose vaccine schedule will save more lives

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, R – Kansas, says more lives can be saved if the government gives more people a single dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, instead of giving fewer people two shots.

Marshall claims the Food and Drug Administration currently can’t approve such a change.

The Kansas Republican is introducing legislation, which he says will save more lives by stopping the two dose schedule for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, and instead use those second doses to give single shots to more people faster.

Marshall argues that the second dose of Moderna or Pfizer shots can wait until more vaccines become available.

This is the strategy being used in Great Britain.

Earlier this week, Marshall’s colleague U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran told FOX 4 the FDA, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and National Institutes of Health all agree that the nation should stick to the current two dose schedule, which was tested and deemed effective in clinical trials.

“There’s a lot of data out there that would suggest that just one shot of the Moderna or the Pfizer vaccine would give you a 75% to 90% success rate,” Marshall said. “There’s also lots of data out there to suggest you could come back in 12 weeks and give that second shot.”

Currently second doses are administered within three to four weeks, depending on the vaccine.

President Biden announced that all American adults are eligible to get in line for the immunizations on May 1.

But Kansas continues to rank near the bottom of all states for getting shots into arms quickly after receiving vaccines from the federal government.

Marshall also says he’s concerned about border security and the virus entering our country from Mexico.

He says the government has purchased more than a billion vaccines now, and we’re going to have to use some of that supply to inoculate people in Mexico, and Central and South America.

