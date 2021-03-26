Kansas Senate Majority Leader charged in DUI chase with police

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop is back in jail, facing charges for an alleged DUI incident where he drove the wrong way down the interstate.

Gene M. Suellentrop faces charges of eluding or attempting to elude police (felony), driving under the influence (misdemeanor), reckless driving (misdemeanor), driving the wrong way on a divided highway (infraction), and speeding (infraction).

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced the filing of charges Friday evening.

On March 16, witnesses called police to report that a white SUV was travelling the wrong direction on I-470 in Topeka. Law enforcement found the SUV traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes on I-70.

According to the district attorney, Suellentrop continued driving the SUV after law enforcement tried to initiate a traffic stop, leading the Kansas Highway Patrol to to use a tactical vehicle intervention.

Suellentrop was released later that morning after Judge Penny Moylan ruled that a Capitol Police officer’s report did not include “pertinent information” about the arrest.

Sullentrop has been in the state Senate since 2017, serving on the House previously. He was a member of the House for seven years beforehand.

