Kansas Senate Majority Leader jailed for DUI, fleeing police

TOPEKA, Kan. – Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop was booked into the Shawnee County Jail Tuesday morning for a series of traffic crimes, including driving under the influence.

Public booking information shows he was jailed early this morning, March 16 at 3:55 a.m.

Police listed other infractions as well, including fleeing from law enforcement, speeding and improperly crossing on a divided highway.

Shawnee County has not provided a bond amount at this time.

Sullentrop has been in the state Senate since 2017, serving on the House previously. The Wichita Republican has often been at odds with Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

