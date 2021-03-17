Kansas Senate Majority Leader temporarily steps down after DUI arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop is temporarily stepping down and is transferring his duties to Kansas Senate Assistance Majority Leader Larry Alley after being arrested Monday night for several crimes, including driving under the influence.

Suellentrop released a statement Wednesday afternoon saying “Today, out of respect for Senate leadership, my Republican colleagues and the entire Kansas Senate, I have decided to transfer the bulk of the formal duties of my office to the Assistance Majority Leader. I will do so until matters that I am currently dealing with are resolved.”

Suellentrop went on to say he regrets the incident has caused a distraction from his colleagues and Senate staff “and most importantly, from the important issues we are debating on behalf of the people of Kansas.

“It is essential that Senate leadership, our caucus and the entire Senate be able to successfully complete the serious work that remains over the next few weeks,” Suellentrop said. “It is my desire that my decision today will assure that the work of the Kansas Senate will continue without interruption or delay.”

A judge ordered Tuesday that Suellentrop be released from jail just hours after he was booked.

Shawnee County District Judge Penny Moylan said that there was not enough evidence to support his arrest.

Suellentrop was booked into the Shawnee County jail just before 4 a.m. Tuesday following his arrest on Interstate 70 by the Capitol Police. Public documentation shows he was taken into custody for four crimes: DUI, fleeing from law enforcement, speeding and improperly crossing on a divided highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol stated he was driving a white SUV and going the wrong way on the highway.

However, Judge Moylan ruled only hours later that a Capitol Police officer’s report did not include “pertinent information” about the arrest and ordered Suellentrop’s release. The judge has not provided further information.

