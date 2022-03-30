TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Senate voted 29 yes and 11 no on Wednesday night for a map package focused on splitting up some state board of education districts.

The controversial Substitute for Senate Bill 563 will separate parts of Wyandotte County, which could lead to the creation of a more conservative-leaning board that could easily be swayed by a Republican supermajority.

“When we talk about the state board of education and quality of representation…there were several other ways to approach that situation,” Senator Pat Pettey, a Democrat from Kansas City, said.

Wyandotte County is only separated into two districts with the current state board map. The new lines lawmakers are drawing this year will branch out into more rural areas of the state.

Opponents are arguing that the GOP-controlled legislature is trying to run the show and is already moving forward with controversial education measures that deal with curriculum. However, supporters are defending efforts to even out what’s now an overpopulated district.

“We also know that there is by law… the Board of Education district’s comprised of four senate districts,” Senator Rick Wilborn, a Republican from McPherson, said.

The bill is now heading for Governor Kelly’s desk. The Supreme Court of Kansas will, ultimately, have to sign off on the final map.