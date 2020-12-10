Kansas Sen. Pat Roberts urges Congress to work together in final speech on Senate floor

WASHINGTON — Kansas Sen. Pat Roberts delivered his farewell address in Washington D.C. Thursday afternoon, remembering pivotal moments in the nation’s history, but also urging members of Congress to get along.

Kansas’ longest serving member of Congress, who served for four decades, remembered his time growing up in a political family.

“He was a newspaper man and soon journalism led to politics,” he said of his father, Wes Roberts, who was chairman of the Republican National Committee under Dwight Eisenhower.

“I met the general. I shook his hand and then again at the 1953 inaugural ceremony when my dad became the Republican National Chairman,” he said.

Roberts said one of his crowning achievements was the Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial.

“Finally, we now have an appropriate, if not stunning memorial to the Kansan who saved western democracy in WWII and led America on to the world stage,” he said.

“With the final dedication of the Dwight David Eisenhower at the end of my Senate career, it is a full family circle accomplishment. If my dad helped elect Ike, the least I could do was to lead the effort to make a memorial on the Mall to a great general and president a reality.”

He also thanked his family and staff.

“I always thought a bachelor was a man who did not make the same mistake once. Then, into my life came a tall, blonde, blue-eyed magnolia blossom from South Carolina,” he said of his wife of 51-years, Franki.

He called the Senate the greatest deliberative body in the world, but said that things haven’t been functioning like they should in recent years.

“Today, as compared to when I first came to the Senate, it’s the deliberative part that gives me great concern … Sadly, gridlock appears to be the new normal; however, it doesn’t have to be this way,” he said.

He said that the Senate can work together and fondly touted his time as chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee, along with Ranking Member Debbie Stabenow of Michigan.

“We not only agreed to worth together, we also gave staff marching orders to do the same. We also became friends. I protected her. She protected me in conference and we got 87 votes, setting a record for a farm bill,” he said.

Roberts also remembered the trials and tribulations that the nation endured during his time in congress.

“Although things in this great country are rocky, I have a newsflash. These, really are not the worst of times. When I first came to Washington in early 1967, our nation experienced the tragedy of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King,” Roberts said.

He then remembered the Kent State massacre, assassination of Robert F. Kennedy and the Watergate scandal.

“Those days were tough,” he remembered. “It was almost impossible not to face the bitter splits over our political parties and even families.”

He then said that during the pandemic, the partisanship has increased, but said it doesn’t have to be this way.

“At home Kansas has been dealt its fair share of hardships, but in Kansas, as Jerry Moran knows, we don’t let disasters define us. We grab our bootstraps and get to work.”

He recalled the Greensburg tornado and said he called President George W. Bush from a phone at the nearest McDonalds and said FEMA was there the next day.

He also fondly recalled Bush speaking at graduation in Greensburg the following year.

“The size of that audience matched the size of hope that Kansans had for their future and the rebuilding of their lives,” he said. “I am reminded of the optimism of those speeches and the optimism that I have for our country.”