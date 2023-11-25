LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lawrence police and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are asking for help in locating a missing man who hasn’t been seen since early Saturday afternoon.

A statewide Silver Alert is out for 79-year-old Stephen Earle Glass, who left home at 2 p.m. and hasn’t been heard from since.

Glass has medical issues and family believes he’s in need of immediate assistance.

He’s 5’11” and weighs 190 pounds. He’s bald and has hazel eyes.

Police believe he’s driving a 2017 Toyota Highlander with Kansas license plates: 388KHV.

If you’ve seen him or know where he is, please call 911 immediately.