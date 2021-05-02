Kansas Speedway celebrates 20 years of racing and economic impact in Wyandotte County

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Buschy McBusch Race 400 wrapped up at the Kansas Speedway Sunday. They were at limited capacity, about 30%, but thousands still traveled near and far to see their favorite drivers.

Kansas Speedway marks a milestone this season – it’s their 20th year! Surrounding businesses at the Legends Mall and West Wyandotte Co. are celebrating right along with them.

Cars zooming on the speedway track is the sound of money racing toward businesses surrounding Kansas Speedway.

This season marks the 20th Anniversary.



“A lot has changed but a lot has stayed the same,” Kansas Speedway Pres. Pat Warren said.

Warren said since Kansas Speedway opened in 2001, there’s been about $4,000,000,000 in development.

“We’re a cathedral of speed but if we don’t have parishioners coming in and going to the grandstands, we don’t have anything,” Warren said.

These fans are celebrating a milestone of their own. This is the tenth year they’ve traveled from Nebraska.

The hot dogs, cars and planes make it worth the drive.

“The first lap and the fly over,” Dani Zeigler said. “It gives me goosebumps thinking about it every time.”

Each time they visit, Zeigler notices more shops and restaurants including La Fuente Mexican Street Food.

“Sometimes I p out and listen to the cars,” Manager Jesus Garcia said.

They waved the green flag in November.

Garcia admits it was risky to open during the pandemic, but this location, right across from the speedway, made it worth it.

“Just love to see that people from there walked down here, drove down here, came to visit us,” Garcia said.

Hotels like “Residence Inn at the Legends put heads into beds this weekend — having “perfect fill” five nights in a row thanks to the speedway traffic.

“That’s phenomenal being in the Las Vegas market, that’s where I’m based out of, that’s the hospitality capitol of the world,” Property Support manager Ethan Sturgis said. “We don’t even see that kind of number there. So, having that here is a big turnaround.”

Warren said a lot of left turns over the last 20 years continues to move Kansas City in the right direction. “All those things that have happened have been great for Wyandotte County and that’s the goal, the goal is economic development and to make Kansas City a better place,” Warren said.