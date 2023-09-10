KANSAS CITY, Kan. — It’s officially NASCAR postseason and tens of thousands of racing fans crowded into Kansas Speedway for the Hollywood Casino 400 Sunday afternoon. The race was sold out.

If you had a grandstand ticket this weekend, you know there’s a lot more to do than just watch the race.

The NASCAR experience has a great photo opportunity with the 75th-year anniversary car. There are NASCAR simulators and the opportunity to hear from various drivers.

Toyota sponsored a mini-golf course in the infield for fans. The course is run by a new business in Lawrence that can take its portable mini-golf experience almost anywhere.

Travis Walsh works at Lawrence Mini Golf and said the course at the speedway is great for all ages and experience levels.

“So we designed it to fit everybody’s needs. There are people like myself who want to come out and play competitively and have a chance at a hole-in-one every time. We also want to give the youth and older crowd a chance to get some hole-in-ones as they play the course,” Walsh said.

“There’s a good blend of some challenging holes and also what we would consider a little bit of a gimme. Get your hole-in-ones when you can to make mistakes when you don’t need to and that’s the name of the game of mini-golf.”

Sunday’s race was the second playoff race in the series.