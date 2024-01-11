KANSAS CITY, Kan. — For the first time since opening in 2001, Kansas Speedway has unveiled new logos.

The speedway unveiled the logos on Thursday, saying they “spotlight the heartland’s pride, innovation and industry.”

Courtesy: Kansas Speedway

This comes on the same day tickets go on sale for the two 2024 NASCAR Cup Series races at Kansas Speedway weekends scheduled for May 4-5 and Sept. 27-29.

“These new logos pay homage to the traditional values of the heartland, while also looking forward to a brighter tomorrow driven by the innovation, development and growth of our area,” said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren.

NASCAR racing returns to Kansas Speedway May 4-5 with three races over two days. On Saturday, May 4, which includes a doubleheader featuring the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. And then on Sunday, May 5, the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series will compete in the AdventHealth 400.

All three of NASCAR’s national series and the ARCA Menards Series return to Kansas Speedway, September 27-29.

The Hollywood Casino 400 will headline the weekend as the opening race of the Round of 12 for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs on Sunday, Sept. 29. The ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will kickstart the action on Friday, Sept. 27, with the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race serving as a cutoff race to close the opening round of its playoffs.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs begin at Kansas Speedway on Saturday, Sept. 28.