Kansas State cancels fall graduation ceremonies this weekend as virus surges

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State University has canceled its fall commencement set for this weekend as the coronavirus outbreak worsened on campus and across the state.

University officials announced the cancellation Tuesday morning. The graduation events had been scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Manhattan and Salina.

The university instead will hold a virtual commencement in December and will release details on that event at a later date.

University officials consulted with county health departments before making the decision to cancel.

“With hundreds of new cases announced in our host communities in the past few days, the trend line is absolutely going in the wrong direction,” KSU President Richard Myers said in a written release. “Concerns have been expressed by our students, faculty and staff not only for their personal health, but with a willingness to look out for the health of fellow K-Staters.”