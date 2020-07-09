Kansas State Fair Board will meet to reconsider 2020 fair amid COVID-19 concerns

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair Board is set to meet next week to reconsider the this year’s fair amid COVID-19 concerns.

Kansas State Fair General Manager Robin Jennision tells FOX4 that the board will meet at 10 a.m. Monday, July 13 to discuss potentially canceling the fair due to coronavirus concerns.

In early July, the fair board voted to proceed with the event with some precautions, including mask use at indoor commercial and competitive exhibit spaces.

Dr. Lee Norman, secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Safety, said those guidelines would be hard to enforce.

“I understand you’re sitting in the hot seat about the upcoming fair,” said Norman, who appeared via Zoom. “I’m not an economist. I’m a public health officer and a doctor. Without question, we are seeing an immense spike in COVID-19 in this state.”

The Kansas State Fair is currently scheduled to take place Sept. 11-20 in Hutchinson.