Kansas State Fair General Manager Robin Jennison resigns

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair General Manager Robin Jennison has announced he’s stepping down.

The move comes after the Kansas State Fair Board voted unanimously to cancel the 2020 event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jennison sent his resignation letter to the board Tuesday, saying his resignation was intended to lessen the impact on other employees.

“It will be a welcome surprise if the Fair is able to weather this storm without some furloughs or even a reduction in force. Having the highest placed administrator surviving, while front line essential employees bear the brunt, is something I will not do,” Jennison said in the letter.

“Until we know which Grandstand acts are returning and how many refunds will need to be made, the financial picture will be unclear,” Jennison added.

The Kansas State Fair is funded on proceeds from the previous year’s fair as well as a share of the State Fair Capital Improvement Fund.

Jennison said in his letter that the Kansas Legislature was required to match what the fair put into the fund, but that money has not been transferred, leaving the fair with a $1.8 million budget shortfall.

The first Kansas State Fair was held in Sept. 1913 and had never canceled for events in the past, including the Spanish Flu and World Wars.

The 2021 Kansas State Fair is scheduled to take place Sept. 10-19.