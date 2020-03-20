Kansas state parks and fishing lakes to remain open to the public amid coronavirus

PRATT, Kan. — If you and the family are getting a little cabin fever, heading out to a Kansas state park may be just the thing that you need.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism KDWPT has developed a plan to keep Kansas’ 28 state parks, 63 state fishing lakes and more than 100 wildlife areas open to the public to during the COVID-19 crisis.

“We’re committed to ensuring Kansas outdoors remain accessible to all, and that Kansans have safe and healthy recreation opportunities during this unprecedented crisis,” KDWPT Secretary Brad Loveless said. “There’s no better place to be right now than out in nature, where social distancing is a breeze. We encourage families across the state to get outside, get fresh air, go fishing or for a hike, and enjoy our natural spaces.”

Beginning March 23, KDWPT will temporarily close regional and district offices for two weeks. However, state park staff will work in limited capacities to ensure Kansas’ state parks remain open to the public and that park facilities are regularly cleaned and disinfected.

Kansas state parks offer 10,000 campsites and hundreds of miles of trails for hiking, biking or horseback riding. Parks also offer convenient access for fishing and boating, and some parks have shooting ranges.

All public land regulations and license requirements remain in effect. KDWPT’s online and mobile sales options allow Kansans to purchase the licenses, permits and make reservations they need without risk of exposure to the COVID-19 coronavirus. For more on Kansas state parks, and other outdoor recreation ideas in Kansas, go to visit ksoutdoors.com.